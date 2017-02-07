Related Program: 
Morning Edition

10-digit dialing requirement for 315 area begins this weekend

By 43 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Morning Edition
  • New York State Public Service Commission

When people in the 315-area code region pick up their phones to place local calls, they will soon have to start dialing all 10 digits. It's part of New York state's effort to deal with a declining number of available phone numbers in the area with the addition of a new area code.

Residential, business and wireless customers in 18 central and northern counties will be affected by the new requirement, which includes Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Oswego, Otsego, St. Lawrence, Seneca, Wayne, and Yates counties. There's no extra charge that comes with the additional dialing, but beginning Feb. 11 it will be necessary in order to place a call. Otherwise, you will hear a message like this one from Windstream:

"You must dial an area code plus the seven digit number when placing this call. To repeat the announcement, press one."

The requirement is a precursor to the implementation of the 680 area code that's being phased in for only new phone lines, which will begin in March. The changes are designed to prevent anyone from losing their current phone number, but state officials advise that people ensure any devices connected to phone numbers, like burglar alarms, are updated to include the area code as well. 

Tags: 
315
Central New York
northern New York
area code
regional news

Related Content

Process to add another area code for central, northern New York begins

By Mar 14, 2016
New York State Public Service Commission

New York officials have been trying to stall the need for a new area code for years by trying to make existing numbers last and getting some digits back, but demand outpaced those efforts. Now, they are beginning to implement a new area code in 18 central and northern New York counties, from St. Lawrence to Chenango and Ontario to Hamilton counties.

But Scott Morris, a senior adviser with the land line and broadband provider Windstream, said there's no need to panic.

Officials name new area code coming to the 315 region

By Jul 22, 2015
New York State Public Service Commission

The 315 area code region is going to be joined by a new area code.

The North American Numbering Plan Administrator says 680 will be the new area code assigned to new phone numbers in the 315 area starting in 2017.

Assemblyman Al Stirpe (D-Syracuse) doesn’t think it’ll be a big deal for residents to get used to the new numbers.

“Most people are using cell phones now anyway, and you load in your most commonly used numbers with the area code, so I don’t think it will be that much of a big deal after a few months, everyone will get used to it,” said Stirpe.

State regulators approve new area code overlay for the 315 region

By Jul 16, 2015
New York State Public Service Commission

A new area code is coming for those who live in the 18 counties that are part of the 315 area code. The New York State Public Service Commission Thursday approved an 'area code overlay' for the region.

315: regulators say it's time to add another area code

By Jul 7, 2015
New York State Public Service Commission

 

The area code 315 covers a lot of ground: it covers the entire region from south of Syracuse and central New York, west toward Rochester, and north to the Canadian border. That could change.