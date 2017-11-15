Related Program: Tuned to Yesterday 11/15/17 10pm Tuned to Yesterday By Mark Lavonier • 15 minutes ago Related Program: Tuned to Yesterday TweetShareGoogle+Email #1007, Western, Six Shooter “City Boy at the Ranch” 2/7/54 NBC, Gunsmoke “Brothers” 4/30/56 CBS. Tuned To Yesterday features programs from radio's golden era. Drama, Comedy, Western, Sci-Fi and more. Produced by Mark Lavonier. Listen Listening... / 52:00 Tags: tuned to yesterdayold time radiopublic radiowesternsix shooterGunsmokeTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.