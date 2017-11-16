Related Program: 
Tuned to Yesterday

11/16/17 10pm Tuned to Yesterday

By Mark Lavonier 11 minutes ago

#364, Sitcom, Archie Andrews “Christmas Shopping” 12/13/47 NBC, Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet 4/25/52 ABC.

Tuned To Yesterday features programs from radio's golden era. Drama, Comedy, Western, Sci-Fi and more. Produced by Mark Lavonier.

tuned to yesterday
old time radio
public radio
sitcom
archie andrews
ozzie and harriet