Related Program: Tuned to Yesterday 11/16/17 10pm Tuned to Yesterday By Mark Lavonier • 11 minutes ago Related Program: Tuned to Yesterday TweetShareGoogle+Email #364, Sitcom, Archie Andrews “Christmas Shopping” 12/13/47 NBC, Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet 4/25/52 ABC. Tuned To Yesterday features programs from radio's golden era. Drama, Comedy, Western, Sci-Fi and more. Produced by Mark Lavonier. Listen Listening... / 52:00 Tags: tuned to yesterdayold time radiopublic radiositcomarchie andrewsozzie and harrietTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.