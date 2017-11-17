Related Program: Tuned to Yesterday 11/16/17 11pm Tuned to Yesterday By Mark Lavonier • 30 minutes ago Related Program: Tuned to Yesterday TweetShareGoogle+Email #632, Crime, I Was a Communist For the FBI “Tight Wire” 5/25/52 Syndicated, Broadway Is My Beat 3/27/49 CBS. Tuned To Yesterday features programs from radio's golden era. Drama, Comedy, Western, Sci-Fi and more. Produced by Mark Lavonier. Listen Listening... / 52:00 Tags: tuned to yesterdayold time radiopublic radiocrimei was a communist for the fbiBroadway Is My BeatTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.