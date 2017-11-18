Related Program: 
11/18/17 10pm Tuned to Yesterday

By Mark Lavonier 5 minutes ago

#1342, Horror, Dark Fantasy "Spawn of the Subhuman" 2/27/42 NBC, Suspense "The Dead Alive" 3/9/53 CBS.

Tuned To Yesterday features programs from radio's golden era. Drama, Comedy, Western, Sci-Fi and more. Produced by Mark Lavonier.

