Tuned to Yesterday 11/18/17 10pm Tuned to Yesterday By Mark Lavonier #1342, Horror, Dark Fantasy "Spawn of the Subhuman" 2/27/42 NBC, Suspense "The Dead Alive" 3/9/53 CBS. Tuned To Yesterday features programs from radio's golden era. Drama, Comedy, Western, Sci-Fi and more. Produced by Mark Lavonier. Tags: tuned to yesterdayold time radiopublic radiohorrorDark FantasySuspense