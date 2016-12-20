'16 Going on '17

The unexpected, unusual, often positive, even life-changing events of our past year... surounded by the voices and music we may have heard, or never heard before.

Tune in Sunday, December 25 at 7 p.m. on WRVO for a summary of the unusual events in 2016 daily life, business, transportation, science, outer space, show business, the outdoors and unique things not classified as "Breaking News."

Loaded with pop, movie, TV, and Broadway music of today and yesterday -- including The Eagles, Bob Dylan, "Hamilton," David Bowie, Taylor Swift and more.

Hear the top winners of Grammy, Oscar, Emmy, Tony, and Kennedy Center Honors, plus the Presidential Medal of Freedom -- our nation's highest civilian honor.

Can't hear it live? Listen online.