5 Years After Sandy, New York Is Still Vulnerable To Storm Surge

Five years ago, Superstorm Sandy caused massive flooding and power outages in New York City, where it dealt $19 billion in damage. The city has made repairs and improvements to infrastructure, but one of Sandy’s most damaging elements was the storm surge.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Bill Golden, president of the National Institute for Coastal and Harbor Infrastructure, about whether a storm surge barrier would provide protection from flooding in New York, and if one will ever be built.

