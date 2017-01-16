After tepid response, Syracuse Council and schools make another push for Youth Council

The Syracuse Common Council and the Syracuse City School District are looking for more applicants to fill the city’s newly created Youth Advisory Council. The goal is for the Common Council to receive recommendations from young people on proposed legislation.

Common Council President Van Robinson said the Youth Council will resemble the city’s council with various committees.

“What we’re looking for is a recommendation or suggestions from the youths themselves,” Robinson said.

And he said those could be issues that councilors would not think of on their own.

“We enact laws pertaining to youth without realizing the impact it will have upon the youth.” Robinson said.

Councilor Susan Boyle said a Youth Council will let her and her colleagues know what young people are looking for in terms of improving Syracuse.

“I think we want to just have our finger on the pulse of what to expect from this next generation and what kind of community they want to live in, what kind of laws they want to see, what kind of infrastructure they want to see," Boyle said. "We want their feedback for planning.”

Common councilors want about 16 young people, ages 14-19, to be on the Youth Council. But so far they have received only a handful of applications.

Syracuse Schools Interim Superintendent Jaime Alicea said teachers are encouraging students to apply. After the 2016 election, Alicea said there is new interest from students in how the government operates.

“This is going to give the kid, our student, the opportunity to have the hands-on experience of government, how it works, talking about campaigning, talking about issues in the community," Alicea said. "They’re not afraid of speaking up and sharing these ideas and things we need to do.”

The Youth Council will learn about the county and state governments and the court system as well. The Common Council is also looking for adult volunteers to assist the young people. Common Councilors said they want to get things moving on the Youth Council later this month.