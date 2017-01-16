Related Program: 
Morning Edition

After tepid response, Syracuse Council and schools make another push for Youth Council

By 26 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Morning Edition
  • Syracuse Schools Interim Superintendent Jaime Alicea (center) at the Syracuse Common Council.
    Syracuse Schools Interim Superintendent Jaime Alicea (center) at the Syracuse Common Council.
    Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

The Syracuse Common Council and the Syracuse City School District are looking for more applicants to fill the city’s newly created Youth Advisory Council. The goal is for the Common Council to receive recommendations from young people on proposed legislation.

Common Council President Van Robinson said the Youth Council will resemble the city’s council with various committees.

“What we’re looking for is a recommendation or suggestions from the youths themselves,” Robinson said. 

And he said those could be issues that councilors would not think of on their own.

“We enact laws pertaining to youth without realizing the impact it will have upon the youth.” Robinson said.

Councilor Susan Boyle said a Youth Council will let her and her colleagues know what young people are looking for in terms of improving Syracuse.

“I think we want to just have our finger on the pulse of what to expect from this next generation and what kind of community they want to live in, what kind of laws they want to see, what kind of infrastructure they want to see," Boyle said. "We want their feedback for planning.”

Common councilors want about 16 young people, ages 14-19, to be on the Youth Council. But so far they have received only a handful of applications.

Syracuse Schools Interim Superintendent Jaime Alicea said teachers are encouraging students to apply. After the 2016 election, Alicea said there is new interest from students in how the government operates.

“This is going to give the kid, our student, the opportunity to have the hands-on experience of government, how it works, talking about campaigning, talking about issues in the community," Alicea said. "They’re not afraid of speaking up and sharing these ideas and things we need to do.”

The Youth Council will learn about the county and state governments and the court system as well. The Common Council is also looking for adult volunteers to assist the young people. Common Councilors said they want to get things moving on the Youth Council later this month.

Tags: 
Syracuse Youth Council
Syracuse Common Council
Syracuse City Schools
Van Robinson
Susan Boyle
Jaime Alicea
City of Syracuse
regional news

Related Content

Syracuse youth council will learn from, assist Common Council

By Dec 8, 2016
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

The Syracuse Common Council will create a youth advisory council to get more young people involved with local government. The youth council will also give councilors the chance to hear what problems young people face in the city.

Common Council President Van Robinson said the youth council will help young people learn more about city hall.  

“I have run across many of our students, who have absolutely no idea what government is all about and are totally oblivious to the fact that we live in a Democratic society,” Robinson said.

Syracuse councilors weigh in on mayor race, expectations for Miner's State of the City speech

By Jan 10, 2017
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

As she prepares to step down at the end of the year, Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner will give her state of the city speech on Thursday outlining her priorities for 2017. While the field is wide open for who will be the next mayor, some Syracuse Common Councilors are weighing in on what they would like Miner to focus on in the meantime.

Councilor Helen Hudson made her thoughts clear about running for mayor.

“Absolutely not, absolutely not,” Hudson said.

Interim Syracuse superintendent selected as Contreras steps down

By Jul 14, 2016
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

The Syracuse City School Board unanimously voted for Jaime Alicea as the interim superintendent of the school district Wednesday night. Alicea has worked in the district for thirty three years, starting out as a kindergarten teacher’s assistant and moving up to most recently the district’s chief operations officer.

“It’s a great opportunity and it’s going to be a great role model for the kids in the district,” Alicea said. “They have to work hard and they will be able to realize their dreams.”