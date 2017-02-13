America's Longest War: Still No End In Sight

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, Gen. John Nicholson, told Congress recently the war there is in a “stalemate,” and more troops are needed to break it.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Michael Kugelman (@michaelkugelman), deputy director and senior associate for South Asia at the Wilson Center, about the strategy going forward in Afghanistan after more than 15 years of fighting.

