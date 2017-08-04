Are meal kits safe?

Meal kits are one of the newest trends trying to offer a convenient way to get a healthy, home-cooked meal. But how can you be sure the perishable food shipped to your door is safe and healthy? This week on WRVO's health and wellness show “Take Care,” hosts Lorraine Rapp and Linda Lowen speak with Don Schaffner, a food microbiologist at Rutgers University, about the safety precautions meal delivery services need to consider. Schaffner was part of a team funded by the USDA to study the microbial safety of mail order foods. He co-hosts a podcast on microbial food safety at foodsafetytalk.com.

More of this interview can be heard on "Take Care," WRVO's health and wellness show Saturday at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Support for this story comes from the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York.