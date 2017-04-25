Auburn to experiment with filter for blue-green algae in Owasco Lake

By 5 hours ago
  • Rep. John Katko calls for more federal spending on water systems.
    Rep. John Katko calls for more federal spending on water systems.
    Ellen Abbott / WRVO News

To the unknowing observer, charcoal may seem like an unlikely solution to toxic algae blooms in Owasco Lake. But that’s what Auburn city officials are hoping to use to prevent those toxins from getting into the city’s drinking water, which is sourced from the lake.

Toxins from algae are known to make humans and animals sick, and there are possible long-term health implications.

Auburn Mayor Michael Quill says active charcoal, as it’s called, is well-suited to blocking those toxins.

“The particles from the active charcoal, they absorb the pollutants from the algae, and it settles to the bottom,” Quill said. 

The problem was identified last summer when traces of toxins from blue-green algae turned up in drinking water drawn from Owasco Lake. Now, Quill says the filtration plan is the only way to deal with something that cannot be otherwise contained.

“We’ve had scientists working for us, engineers, for a couple years now trying to resolve this,” Quill said. “What we’re understanding is there’s no cure for it.”

But Quill says the filtration won’t come cheap, and it isn’t a permanent solution.  

“It’s in the million dollar range. One, two million dollars for this temporary fix,” Quill said. “And then if that proves itself, then there’s going to be additional costs for something more permanent.

The city has received help from the state. Rep. John Katko (R-Camillus) is calling on more federal spending for water systems. Quill says he’s hopeful that this will prevent the project from getting too costly, but is concerned that the impermanence of the solution will prove even more expensive.

“We’re hoping that’ll be the final product, that’ll work,” Quill said. “But at the same time, we don’t want to spend a lot of money and that not be the answer. We want to take baby steps, but with big shoes.” 

Tags: 
Owasco Lake
Auburn
blue-green algae
algae blooms
John Katko
regional news

Related Content

Owasco Lake toxins become political football in 24th District race

By Oct 27, 2016
Payne Horning / WRVO News

The two candidates running in the 24th Congressional District converged in Auburn Wednesday to separately address the issue of toxins in Owasco Lake in Cayuga County, each trying to position themselves as better equipped to handle the problem that's affecting drinking water for voters in the region.

Farmers helping to limit algae in Great Lakes

By & Elizabeth Miller Jul 2, 2016
Elizabeth Miller / Great Lakes Today

Summers along the Great Lakes include fishing, boating -- and dangerous algae blooms that can shut down beaches. These blooms are caused by excess phosphorous, a lot of which comes from farms. Now some of the region's farmers are testing agricultural practices that could reduce harmful runoff.

Duane Stateler and his son Anthony run Stateler Family Farms, one of a handful of demonstrations farms across the country. Over the next five years, three farms in Northwest Ohio will test different practices to find out what reduces phosphorus runoff.