Ben Walsh elected mayor of Syracuse

Independent candidate Ben Walsh was elected mayor of Syracuse Tuesday, becoming the first mayor not affiliated with a major party in 100 years.

Walsh defeated Democrat Juanita Perez Williams by nearly 4,000 votes. The 15 point victory was much larger than recent polls suggested. A poll from Siena College, Spectrum News and Syracuse.com released last weekend showed Walsh leading Perez Williams by just 2 points.

Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins finished third with just over four percent of the vote. Republican candidate Laura Lavine came in with just 2.5 percent.

