Best of the Best: The 2016 Third Coast Festival

Join us for two consecutive weekends in January for the best of the 2016 Third Coast Festival on WRVO.

Back with their "Best of the Best" broadcast, Third Coast features winners of the annual documentary competition. From more than 500 entries, 10 were chosen as winners. Meticulously crafted and lovingly produced, these stories will intrigue, inform and insire.

This year's program features powerful, important stories dealing with issues that might not be suitable for young listeners.

Hear the specials on Sunday, January 8 and 15 a 7 p.m. on WRVO. The entire "Best of the Best" broadcast is also available online to listen to anytime.