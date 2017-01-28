Related Program: 
Bill Simmons and Andrew Maxwell on the Campbell Conversations

  • Andrew Maxwell, left, is the Director of Policy and Innovation for Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner and Bill Simmons, right, is Director of the Syracuse Housing Authority
The decision on the replacement of I-81 will be one of the most important public policy junctures for the Syracuse region in a generation.  This week on the Campbell Conversations, host Grant Reeher is joined by two local public officials who see in this moment the opportunity for a wholesale renewal of the housing and real estate landscape surrounding the old highway, which could lead to a city-wide regeneration.  Andrew Maxwell is Director of policy and innovation for the city of Syracuse, and Bill Simmons is the Director of the Syracuse Housing Authority. 

Interstate 81
Syracuse Housing Authority
City of Syracuse
Campbell Conversations

