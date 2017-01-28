Bill Simmons and Andrew Maxwell on the Campbell Conversations

The decision on the replacement of I-81 will be one of the most important public policy junctures for the Syracuse region in a generation. This week on the Campbell Conversations, host Grant Reeher is joined by two local public officials who see in this moment the opportunity for a wholesale renewal of the housing and real estate landscape surrounding the old highway, which could lead to a city-wide regeneration. Andrew Maxwell is Director of policy and innovation for the city of Syracuse, and Bill Simmons is the Director of the Syracuse Housing Authority.