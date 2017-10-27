Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Calls mount for reviving Utica's old human relations commission

By 1 minute ago
  • Payne Horning / WRVO News File Photo

Some Utica residents are trying to resurrect the city's now defunct human relations commission. They say it's needed now at a time when divisiveness and incidences of hate crimes are on the rise.

Utica leaders created the city's human relations commission back in 1964, with positions for an executive director and an advisory group consisting of 12 members. It was designed to combat discrimination and foster equality and justice for the city's diverse community.

But Diane Berry with CNY Citizens Action, a grassroots community advocacy group, says unfortunately it's been inactive since the 1990's.

"We think this is a real need," Berry said. "We would like to see the city progress, and one of the areas we would like to see it progress is in the outcomes for various groups that have very low economic and health outcomes right now - minorities and groups like that."

Berry says the goal would be to get the city and potentially Oneida County involved in reviving and funding the commission.

There are more than a dozen human relations commissions in the state, including in Syracuse and Onondaga County and the city of Auburn.

Tags: 
Utica
hate crime
discrimination
equality
Oneida County
CNY Citizen Action
regional news

Related Content

Utica begins journey to reduce poverty

By Jan 25, 2017
Payne Horning / WRVO News

A third of the city of Utica lives below the poverty line, including 47 percent of its children. That is the starting point for the city's new poverty reduction initiative task force. At its first public forum last week, those involved with the project revealed that the problem is even worse for African American children, 72 percent of whom are affected.