Can intermittent fasting be good for your health?

Fasting has been around for centuries, and has been utilized for everything from religious observance to political protest. But research in mice has found that intermittent fasting can have significant health benefits, like improved cardiovascular function and better memory.

This week on WRVO's health and wellness show Take Care, hosts Linda Lowen and Lorraine Rapp talk with Dr. Valter Longo, a professor of gerontology and a professor of biological sciences at the University of Southern California's Leonard Davis School of Geontology. They discuss the science behind fasting.

