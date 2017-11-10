Can using your smartphone too much cause hand problems?

Most of us have smartphones or tablets these days, and even if you don't have many apps, you still could spend several hours a day swiping, scrolling and tapping. That could leave you with cramped, stiff or aching fingers and hands. this week on WRVO's health and wellness show Take Care, hosts Lorraine Rapp and Linda Lowen talk with Dr. Daniel Polatsch, an orthopedic hand surgeon and co-director of the New York Hand and Wrist Center of Lenox Hill, about what we can do to minimize pain associated with smartphone overuse.

