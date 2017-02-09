Changes coming to Marshall Street area near SU campus

By 1 hour ago
  • The Campus Plaza Development.
    The Campus Plaza Development.
    QPK Design

Changes will soon be coming to the Marshall Street area near the Syracuse University campus. The city of Syracuse approved the demolition and new construction of some iconic university hotspots.

Chuck’s and Funk ‘n Waffles are popular bars and restaurants on University Hill whose current building will be coming down.

Syracuse’s Planning Commission approved of the demolition of those existing structures to make way for a new 8-story mixed-use building with retail on the ground and apartments on the upper floors. The Campus Plaza Development will also include streetscape improvements and a new pedestrian corridor.

Syracuse Common Councilor Nader Maroun said he is in favor of the development as long as these taller buildings do not take away the character of Marshall Street.

“I’m excited about the changes that are coming, provided that we do it properly and that we coordinate between the university and the developers and the city," Maroun said. "The more we can get private developers there that will take on some of the infrastructure costs and enhance the sidewalk accessibility and the bike lanes and curbing, I’m for that. How are they enhancing the neighborhood and not taking away from the aesthetic view as well as the surrounding blocks? All the developers are going to be held to that litmus test.”

Maroun said traffic could be an issue.

"People traffic, people safety, bike traffic, as well as vehicle traffic, all that needs to be planned accordingly. I’ve encouraged both the university and the private developers along with the city to develop a plan that addresses those concerns.”

The Campus Plaza Development does not include any on-site parking. The developers said the students renting these apartments are using their cars less and less.

There are proposals for more demolition and new construction including to Varsity Pizza and Fagan’s bar and restaurant on the other side of the street. The university is also building a National Veterans Resource Complex in the area.

Tags: 
Syracuse University
Nader Maroun
Marshall Street
Syracuse Planning Commission
Syracuse Common Council
regional news
construction

Related Content

SU remembers victims of Pan Am Flight 103 on anniversary of bombing

By Dec 22, 2016
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

A remembrance ceremony for the bombing victims of Pan Am Flight 103 was held at Syracuse University yesterday. To commemorate the anniversary, a small ceremony was held for friends and families at Hendricks Chapel and a service at Arlington National Cemetery took place simultaneously.

Syracuse Council approves Symphony Tower tax agreement

By Dec 20, 2016
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

The Syracuse Common Council has approved a tax settlement agreement with the developers of Symphony Tower in downtown Syracuse. The deal brings developers one step closer to turning the property into a Hyatt Hotel across from the Marriott Downtown Syracuse.

Councilor Nader Maroun was the only one who voted against the agreement. He said it is not good policy to be giving Symphony Tower what he describes as a precedent setting deal.

Hotel tax deal, continuing downtown Syracuse revitalization, needs Common Council approval

By & Dec 1, 2016
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

The next piece to the revitalization of the downtown Syracuse area home to the former Hotel Syracuse will soon be in place. Developers and the city of Syracuse have struck a tax deal that will lead to a Hyatt Hotel, across the street from the Marriott Downtown Syracuse.