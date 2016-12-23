'Come Home to Syracuse' event connects former residents to local employers

As friends and family return home for the holidays, one event in Syracuse is trying to convince them to stay. The “Come Home to Syracuse” event connects former residents with employers in the area.

Believe in Syracuse Executive Director John DeSantis said the event targets individuals that used to live in Syracuse and tries to get them to think about the Syracuse community and the idea of moving back.

“I think Syracuse has suffered a little bit from the brain drain of some of our most talented young people moving away," DeSantis said. "I went to high school with a guy, one friend is a financial engineer in Chicago, another guy started an SEO business in Florida. I felt like why not here? I think Syracuse is a great place to do those things."

Out-of-towners will get to see some of the jobs available in the Syracuse area. The meet and greet at a local restaurant will feature a range of different employers including Blue Rock Energy, McCormick Internet Consultants, AXA, Cricket Wireless, Ashley McGraw Architects as well as staffing agencies. And DeSantis said they can also connect people with employers that will not be there, depending on people’s interests.

"There are a lot of jobs available in this community for highly skilled folks in all different sectors," DeSantis said. "Believe in Syracuse is all about changing the conversation about Syracuse and building some excitement, fighting the cynicism that holds people back from getting involved and living here."

Believe in Syracuse is partnering with young professionals from 40 Below. The event takes place in downtown Syracuse on December 26.