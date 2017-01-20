Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Concern over school aid funding changes

By 33 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Morning Edition
  • Melinda Shelton / Flickr

School funding advocates are concerned that Gov. Andrew Cuomo is setting up for another political battle over school aid next year in a little-noticed provision in his new state budget.

Tim Kremer is with the New York State School Boards Association, one of the groups worried about Cuomo’s proposal to end what’s known as the foundation aid formula in 2018. The formula was set up to address a decade-old court order known as the Campaign for Fiscal Equity that said the state was underfunding schools by billions of dollars.

Kremer said the provision took him by surprise, after he was initially pleased that the governor wants an additional $1 billion for schools.

“This idea of pulling the rug out from under us at the end was like, ‘Ay yi yi, I thought we were there,’” Kremer said.

The pro-school funding group Alliance for Quality Education called it “an unprecedented assault on the education of students of color, students in poverty and immigrant students.”

A spokesman for Cuomo’s budget division said the groups have it wrong, and that the changes would better help the state’s poorest schools than the current formula.

“Any suggestion that the foundation aid formula has or will be eliminated is a direct attempt to mislead the public and factually untrue,” said budget spokesman Morris Peters.

Peters pointed out that Cuomo has increased school aid by $6.1 billion over the last six years.

Kremer said he’s open to hearing a fuller explanation.

Tags: 
school aid
Campaign for Fiscal Equity
New York State School Boards Association
Andrew Cuomo
regional news

Related Content

Regents call for $2B in additional school aid

By Dec 13, 2016
Matt Ryan / New York Now

A committee of the New York State Board of Regents recommends spending $2.1 billion more on schools in the new state budget, saying it’s time to continue an effort begun a decade ago to funnel more money to the state’s poorest school districts.

The State Aid Subcommittee’s recommendations, which are expected to be approved by the full Board of Regents later Tuesday, would phase in, over three years, an annual increase of 7 percent on school funding, for a total of $2.1 billion more a year by the 2019-20 school year.

Advocates say state needs to obey 10-year-old school aid court order

By Jun 29, 2016
Melinda Shelton / Flickr

It’s been 10 years since New York’s highest court ordered that more state money be paid to schools with the poorest children. But advocates say that since the 2006 ruling, many so-called high-need schools have fallen even further behind.

The Alliance for Quality Education looked at aid in the state budget allotted to 161 of the poorest schools among the more than 700 districts in New York.