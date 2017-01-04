Related Program: 
Cuomo announces plan for free in-state tuition

  Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared with Gov. Andrew Cuomo at LaGuardia Community College in Queens to present the governor's plan for free state college tuition.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) wants free college tuition for students in families making less than $125,000 a year. At an estimated cost of $163 million a year, the program would triple state funding for higher education. But the plan may not reach as many students as the governor claims.

Cuomo offered few details on the plan, which would require support from the state legislature. Cuomo says as many as 940,000 households would be eligible and that the plan would be phased in over three years, offering tuition "to a state two-year school or a four-year school, if you come from any family earning $125,000 or less, the state will provide free tuition."

Right now several states offer free tuition to community colleges and technical schools, but none pay for college or university tuition.

Tuition is only part of the cost of college. Living expenses account for one-half to three-quarters of the cost, according to Sandy Baum, who studies education costs at the Urban Institute.

Baum says Cuomo's program won't send more kids to college.

"Because what's most important for college access is increasing the amount of funding available to low and moderate students, who already have their tuition paid for at public colleges through state and federal grants, but really struggle with their living expenses," said Baum.

Baum calls Cuomo's program an expensive subsidy for middle-class families who already send their kids to college. Cuomo, who is occasionally rumored to have presidential ambitions, made his announcement with former presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) at his side. Sanders galvanized younger voters in last year's election with promises of free college tuition.

SUNY officials call for tuition freeze

Top State University of New York officials say they want a tuition freeze at the state’s colleges and universities, and are asking Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state legislature to adequately fund SUNY in the budget  so that they don’t have to raise rates for students . The request comes as lawmakers are scrambling to meet a March 31 budget deadline.

SUNY Board Chair Carl McCall says the university board and it’s chancellor don’t want to raise tuition, and they want Cuomo and the legislature to help them avoid it.

Community colleges say free tuition won't cut it

Earlier this month, President Barack Obama said he wants to give all students, regardless of income, two free years of community college.

“Right here, right now, I’m going to announce one of my most important State of the Union proposals,” he said in a speech at Pellissippi State Community College on January 9. “And that’s helping every American afford a higher education.”

The plan caused a stir, even though it was a little short on the details. More information is expected in Obama’s State of the Union address.