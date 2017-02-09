Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Cuomo not ready to commit to sanctuary state legislation

By 1 hour ago
  • Gov. Andrew Cuomo in Schenectady Wednesday.
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo in Schenectady Wednesday.
    governorandrewcuomo / Flickr

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the leader of the state Senate are not as enthusiastic about making New York a sanctuary state as are Assembly Democrats, who passed a bill earlier this week.

Cuomo, who has spoken out strongly for immigrants and against President Donald Trump’s executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, is not committing right now to support a bill to designate New York as a sanctuary state for immigrants.

“We have to review the bill because exactly what a sanctuary state is, is a little ambiguous,” Cuomo said in Schenectady on Wednesday.

Senate Republican Majority Leader John Flanagan has said the measure could prevent police from enforcing federal immigration laws.

“I’m pretty sure that’s not only illegal, that’s unconstitutional,” Flanagan said in Albany on Tuesday.

Even Assembly Democrats, who hold more than two-thirds of the seats in that chamber, managed to approve the measure by just a few votes.

Tags: 
sanctuary state
sanctuary city
Andrew Cuomo
immigration
immigration ban
John Flanagan
regional news

Related Content

Legislator, lawyers try to make Tompkins a 'sanctuary county'

By Monica Sandreczki Feb 8, 2017
J. Stephen Conn / Flickr

Tompkins County Legislator Anna Kelles is writing a resolution to make the county a “sanctuary county."

It would codify what the county legally does and does not have to do for federal immigration officials.

“For example, if we’re not asking about immigration status and we’re not keeping a registry, then, when we are asked for information, that is not something we would offer because we are not collecting that information," said Kelles. "It is not in the contract of our local law enforcement to enforce anything with respect to immigration law.”

Assembly Democrats push for New York to be a sanctuary state

By Feb 7, 2017
Karen DeWitt / WRVO News

The New York Assembly moved Monday to establish New York as a sanctuary state, but the measure faces an uncertain future in the state Senate.

Assembly Democrats are backing measures that would give the entire state sanctuary status for immigrants.