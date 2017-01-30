In the Dark, Part 2: The Circle

This program contains material that some listeners may find disturbing.

This program details further mistakes of the investigators in the Jacob Wetterling disappearance, showing that law enforcement failed to canvass the neighborhood and missed key witnesses. This weeks' discussion: the overwhelming number of leads that Jacob's family and law enforcement received, and the killer's recent confession.

Join us on Sunday, February 5 at 7 p.m. for "The Circle," the latest in the "In the Dark" series. You can also listen online.

About the series

"In the Dark" examines how law enforcement handled the kidnapping of Jacob Wetterling, an 11-year-old Minnesota boy. The case went unsolved for nearly 27 years. The series will reveal the sweeping consequences of the case: the creation of the federal sex offender registry, a community damaged by law enforcement mistakes and the devastating effects of publicly labeling a man a "person of interest.