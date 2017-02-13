Related Program: 
Public Radio Presents

In the Dark, Part 4: Person of Interest

The story of how investigators zeroed in on the wrong guy, ruining his life by naming him a "person of interest." Plus, discussion of the term "person of interest" and interviews with experts about why the term is gaining currency and what it means.

About the series

"In the Dark" examines how law enforcement handled the kidnapping of Jacob Wetterling, an 11-year-old Minnesota boy. The case went unsolved for nearly 27 years. The series will reveal the sweeping consequences of the case: the creation of the federal sex offender registry, a community damaged by law enforcement mistakes and the devastating effects of publicly labeling a man a "person of interest.

Join us Sunday, Februrary 19 at 7 p.m. on WRVO, or listen to the entire series online.

In the Dark, Part 1: The Crime

By Jan 23, 2017

In the Dark, Part 2: The Circle

By Jan 30, 2017

This program contains material that some listeners may find disturbing.

This program details further mistakes of the investigators in the Jacob Wetterling disappearance, showing that law enforcement failed to canvass the neighborhood and missed key witnesses. This weeks' discussion: the overwhelming number of leads that Jacob's family and law enforcement received, and the killer's recent confession.

In the Dark, Part 3: The One Who Got Away

By Feb 6, 2017

This program contains material that some listeners may find disturbing.