In the Dark, Part 4: Person of Interest

The story of how investigators zeroed in on the wrong guy, ruining his life by naming him a "person of interest." Plus, discussion of the term "person of interest" and interviews with experts about why the term is gaining currency and what it means.

About the series

"In the Dark" examines how law enforcement handled the kidnapping of Jacob Wetterling, an 11-year-old Minnesota boy. The case went unsolved for nearly 27 years. The series will reveal the sweeping consequences of the case: the creation of the federal sex offender registry, a community damaged by law enforcement mistakes and the devastating effects of publicly labeling a man a "person of interest.

Join us Sunday, Februrary 19 at 7 p.m. on WRVO, or listen to the entire series online.