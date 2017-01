Republicans in Congress have been trying to overturn the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, since its inception. Now they have a president intent on doing the same. But what has the ACA actually accomplished for the nation’s health, and what are the challenges involved in making significant changes to it?

This week on the Campbell Conversations, host Grant Reeher is joined by Commonwealth Fund President Dr. David Blumenthal, an expert on Obamacare and its effects.