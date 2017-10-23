Debate Over Tax Overhaul Turns To Millionaires

Originally published on October 23, 2017 1:42 pm
While the House and Senate continue to work on a proposed tax overhaul plan this week, Axios is reporting that one thing on the table could be a change of plans when it comes to tax cut for the wealthiest Americans.
Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) of The Atlantic about the tax discussions underway, and the economic and political forces involved in the decision.
