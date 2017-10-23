Debate Over Tax Overhaul Turns To Millionaires

By editor 1 minute ago
  • In this Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., at podium, speaks about the Republicans' proposed rewrite of the tax code for individuals and corporations, at the Capitol in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
    In this Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., at podium, speaks about the Republicans' proposed rewrite of the tax code for individuals and corporations, at the Capitol in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
Originally published on October 23, 2017 1:42 pm

While the House and Senate continue to work on a proposed tax overhaul plan this week, Axios is reporting that one thing on the table could be a change of plans when it comes to tax cut for the wealthiest Americans.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) of The Atlantic about the tax discussions underway, and the economic and political forces involved in the decision.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.