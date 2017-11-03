Related Program: 
Morning Edition

DNC chair says Democrats need to come together, support Perez Williams

By 14 minutes ago
  • Juanita Perez Williams at campaign headquarters.
    Juanita Perez Williams at campaign headquarters.
    Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

The Democratic National Committee is investing time and money into the campaign of Democratic Syracuse mayoral candidate Juanita Perez Williams. It is part of the DNC’s effort to support Democrats up and down the ticket.

DNC Chair Tom Perez said Perez Williams is exactly the type of candidate they want to help.

“Juanita is the embodiment of the American dream," Perez said. "She has been a fighter all her life. She wants to fight for residents of Syracuse to have a fair shake. We want her to get across the finish line.”

Perez said they will do that with organizers on the ground, digital engagement and smart phone texting.

"In today's world of politics, the lesson I have learned in recent memory is you never, ever take anything for granted," Perez said. "We have  an opportunity to elect the best qualified candidate in Juanita, and we have an opportunity to make some history."

Perez Williams would be the first Latina mayor elected in New York. Perez admitted, members of the Democratic Party still need to work on coming together.

“Unity doesn’t mean unanimity, we’re not going to agree on everything nor do we have to, but what we know and what we’ve seen is what unites us as Democrats far exceeds, where we have differences,” Perez said.

Some Democrats in Syracuse are split between supporting Perez Williams and her opponent, independent candidate Ben Walsh, who has been the top fundraiser in the race. Walsh, a former city-hall staffer responsible for business dealings, has received big contributions from businesses and developers. Some question if he can remain neutral.

“I had to say no to them at the city, just as much, if not more, than I’ve had to say yes," Walsh said. "I’ve delivered bad news to these people.”

A majority of the money Republican candidate Laura Lavine is relying on comes from herself, her family and Republicans in Onondaga County. Green Party mayoral candidate Howie Hawkins shares funds with other Green Party candidates running in the city.

Tags: 
Syracuse mayoral race
fundraising
Tom Perez
Juanita Perez Williams
Ben Walsh
Laura Lavine
Howie Hawkins
regional news

Related Content

The candidates for Syracuse mayor hold their first debate

By Oct 2, 2017
Matt Coulter / Syracuse University

On November 7, voters in Syracuse will choose their next mayor. There are four candidates on the ballot: Democrat Juanita Perez Williams, Republican Laura Lavine, Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins, and Ben Walsh, an independent candidate who will be on the Upstate Jobs, Reform and Independence Party lines. All four candidates sat down with Grant Reeher for their first debate on WRVO. 

3 Democratic officials endorse Walsh, widening rift in party

By Oct 23, 2017
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

If Democratic mayoral candidate Juanita Perez Williams is elected, she will be only the second woman elected as mayor of Syracuse and the first Latina mayor in the state. But the endorsement of three, female Democratic officials for Perez Williams' opponent, independent candidate Ben Walsh, has widened a rift in the Democratic Party.

Lavine makes 'closing argument' to voters in Syracuse

By Oct 26, 2017
Ellen Abbott / WRVO News

With less than two weeks to go until Election Day, the underdog Republican candidate for Syracuse Mayor, Laura Lavine, continues to push the issues that have been the cornerstone of her campaign. And she remains optimistic that her view on the issues will win the day.