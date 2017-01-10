Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Environmental activists protest Trump cabinet picks in Syracuse

By 4 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Morning Edition
  • Central New Yorkers came out yesterday as part of a coordinated national campaign to urge senators to fight some of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet nominations.
    Central New Yorkers came out yesterday as part of a coordinated national campaign to urge senators to fight some of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet nominations.
    Ellen Abbott / WRVO News

Some central New Yorkers are urging Congress to reject some of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks. They brought their message to the Federal Building during a protest in Syracuse Monday. 

Syracuse physician Marianna Kaufman is part of the newly formed CNY Solidarity coalition. She says that group is particularly against four Trump nominees they call climate change deniers.

"The four picks, Rex Tillerson, Scott Pruitt, Rick Perry and Ryan Zinke, from what we know about them, they have little to no experience or knowledge of the departments they will be heading," Kaufman said. "We know they have personal and financial ties to the fossil fuel industry. We’re concerned about the effects of these four climate deniers and fossil fuel puppets, and the effect to secure a livable climate in the future.”  

Marianna Kaufman of the new group CNY Solidarity Coalition speaks out against some of the nominations for President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet during a protest in downtown Syracuse.
Credit Ellen Abbott / WRVO News

Kaufman believes the goal of these nominees, if they take office, is to increase fossil fuel consumption as much as possible. This particular protest was aimed at Sen. Chalres Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and their part in the Senate confirmation process.

Renee Vogelsang, a statewide community organizer from Syracuse says there are a couple of prongs to the groups strategy as the Trump administration gets up and running.

"One is continuing to show up, continuing to call our federal representatives, stand outside their office, let them know where we stand in this issue," Vogelsang said. "But also getting active in our community, taking part directly in the solution. Renewable energy, sustainable communities is the solution.”

The progress at the Federal Building in Syracuse was part of a national Day against Denial, in collaboration with the group 350.org.

Tags: 
Donald Trump
City of Syracuse
climate change
global warming
regional news
anti-Trump protest
Trump administration

Related Content

Onondaga County comptroller vying for Trump administration job

By Jan 5, 2017
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

Onondaga County Comptroller Bob Antonacci is being considered for a job in the Trump administration. The Republican says he was approached by members of the Trump transition team to consider a job as the U.S. attorney for New York’s Northern District.

It’s a job in the past that generally goes to someone with experience as a prosecutor. Antonacci is a civil attorney, but says it’s more than the experience in the courtroom that counts.

Central New Yorkers watching Trump transition, one now on team

By Dec 26, 2016
Courtesy Tom Dadey

Central New York is closely watching how President-elect Donald Trump is molding his administration, and now has one central New Yorker with a seat at the table.

Onondaga County Republican Party Chair Tom Dadey was named to Trump’s transition team last week. He was an early supporter of Trump, and ultimately became the co-chair of Trump’s New York state campaign. He says the transition appointment puts him in the position of helping fill thousands of lower level jobs in the Trump administration.

Anti-Trump protesters rally in downtown Syracuse, SU campus

By Nov 10, 2016
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

About 150 anti-Trump protesters rallied in downtown Syracuse Wednesday night. Protesters were angered by both Republicans and Democrats. They condemned Trump for what they said was bigoted rhetoric on the campaign trail that expressed Islamophobia and xenophobia.