Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Erin Brockovich urges water infrastructure upgrades to combat Legionnaires

By 36 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Morning Edition
  • BaronBrian / Flickr

Famous public health advocate Erin Brockovich is leading a campaign to pressure New York state lawmakers and officials to focus more resources on combating the deadly Legionnaires' disease. Brockovich says New Yorkers are at risk of seeing even more cases of the disease if major steps are not taken.

The Empire State has among the highest rates of Legionnaires' disease in the nation, a type of pneumonia that is contracted when people breathe in water droplets that contain Legionella bacteria. The state bolstered its efforts to combat the sometimes fatal Legionnaires' Disease in 2015 after an outbreak occurred in the Bronx in water cooling systems, which killed more than a dozen residents. But Brockovich says the state's response to that outbreak was inadequate and did not address a much larger issue.

"We need to start having a serious conversation about where the sources of our water issues are coming from, looking at our municipalities and the treatment of our water, where we can be making changes to further reduce outbreaks of Legionnaires' disease and so we’re up here today having that conversation one that’s long overdue," Brockovich said.

Brockovich and the Alliance to Prevent Legionnaires' Disease are calling on New York lawmakers to replace the state's outdated water infrastructure and test more frequently for Legionella bacteria.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called for a $2 billion investment in water infrastructure projects throughout the state. Brockovich said that is a step in the right direction, but it is still not enough. She fears a super bug outbreak if more is not done. 

An outbreak of Legionnaires occurred at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse in October of 2015 that sickened at least three people. 

Tags: 
Legionnaire's disease
Erin Brockovich
St. Joseph's Hospital
water infrastructure
Andrew Cuomo
New York state budget
regional news

Related Content

Legionnaires' disease: cause, diagnosis and treatment

By Take Care Staff Dec 6, 2015
Yale Rosen / Flickr

Legionnaires' disease has been in the news recently with cases in New York City and Syracuse. But many people don’t know much about the illness other than it derives its name from a 1976 Legionnaires’ convention when attendees contracted the disease.

The good news is that much has been learned about the Legionnaires’ since then. Much of that knowledge is due to the work of Janet Stout, one of the top authorities on Legionnaires' and an engineering professor at the University of Pittsburgh.

Behind the mystery of Legionnaires' disease

By WRVO News Dec 4, 2015
Alex Proimos / flickr

Legionnaires' disease has been in the news recently with cases in New York City and Syracuse. But many people don't really know what this illness is. This week on WRVO's health and wellness show "Take Care," Hosts Lorraine Rapp and Linda Lowen speak with Janet Stout, one of the top authorities on Legionnaires' and an engineering professor at the University of Pittsburgh.

Tests results confirm Legionella bacteria found at St. Joseph's Hospital

By Nov 3, 2015
St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center / Facebook

Final tests have now concluded that the Legionella bacteria was present in two patient sinks and one ice machine at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse at the time three patients were being treated for Legionnaires’ disease. One person died, although hospital officials say the form of pneumonia called Legionnaires’ was not the sole cause of death. 

Now in the wake of the outbreak, hospital officials are trying to reassure patients that the hospital is safe.