Fixing the salt issue

By WRVO News 1 hour ago
  • Tamera Clark / Flickr

For decades, Americans have been told to eat less salt and that sodium contributes to high blood pressure and the risk of heart attack and stroke. But what if salt wasn't the culprit? This week on WRVO's health and wellness show “Take Care,” hosts Lorraine Rapp and Linda Lowen speak with Dr. James DiNicolantonio, the author of the new book, "The Salt Fix: Why the Experts Got It All Wrong." DiNicolantonio is a leading cardiovascular research scientist and doctor of pharmacy at Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute.  He says salt should not be demonized.

More of this interview can be heard on "Take Care," WRVO's health and wellness show Saturday at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Support for this story comes from the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York.

James DiNicolantonio
salt
blood pressure
regional news
Take Care

