Fulton leaders opt against dissolution

By Payne Horning 3 minutes ago
Fulton lawmakers have decided against pursuing a proposal to dissolve the city.

Oswego County Legislator Frank Castiglia of Fulton had encouraged the common council to apply for a state-funded study that would have considered the benefits of splitting the city in two and combining it with the nearby villages of Granby and Volney. The idea was an attempt to cut public service costs for Fulton's residents, whose taxes are increasing as the population declines.

But some city lawmakers, like Fulton Mayor Ron Woodward, were skeptical of the plan. And the nearby villages of Volney and Granby did not show any interest in combining with Fulton, according to Oswego County Community Development, Tourism and Planning Director David Turner. So no application for the study was submitted.

Castiglia, who has proposed dissolution before, says the subject is dead for now. 

