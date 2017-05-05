Going online for talk therapy

Technology is transforming many aspects of medicine -- including psychotherapy. Online talk therapy is a growing business. But is it as effective as traditional therapy? And does talking about your personal issues over the internet with a therapist remain private and secure?

This week on WRVO's health and wellness show "Take Care," hosts Lorraine Rapp and Linda Lowen speak with Dr. Lynn Bufka, associate executive director of practice research and policy at the American Psychological Association, about what to consider before choosing online talk therapy.

