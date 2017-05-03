Related Program: 
Governor declares state of emergency in counties along Lake Ontario as flooding begins

By 30 minutes ago
  • While in Rochester Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in Oswego, Jefferson, Cayuga, Wayne and other counties along Lake Ontario in response to flooding in shoreline communities. The lake has reached its highest level in 20 years.
    governorandrewcuomo / Flickr

Powerful winds and thunderstorms are mixing with the high water levels in Lake Ontario to wreak havoc on homeowners along the shoreline. It's prompting New York state to declare a state of emergency for Oswego, Jefferson, Cayuga and other counties along Lake Ontario.

At the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department in Jefferson County, First Assistant Chief Stephen Cornell says the flooding from this weekend's storm is the worst the village has seen in 30 years.

"We're filling sandbags and as needed we're placing sand bags creating walls we do have at least one pump right now," Cornell said. 

Several communities along Lake Ontario are experiencing flooding as Lake Ontario has reached its highest level in 20 years. The National Weather Service is warning of more lakeshore flooding in Jefferson and Oswego counties through this afternoon.

National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Kelly says this flooding will likely continue because the lake's water levels are expected to continue to rise over the coming months.

"With the storms and the strong winds it does pile the water up," Kelly said. "It's kind of a similar to but on a very very much smaller scale a hurricane with the piling up of the water."

New York state has recently delivered thousands of sandbags to protect homeowners in Jefferson, Oswego and other counties along Lake Ontario. And on Tuesday, the governor announced that the state is opening a Lake Ontario assistance hotline (866-244-3839) so residents can find out about flooding forecasts and get help with mitigation efforts like sandbags. 

Related Content

New York town fights to keep Lake Ontario at bay

By 23 hours ago
Veronica Volk / Great Lakes Today

Lake Ontario is 20 inches higher than normal, and New York towns along the south shore are filling sandbags and making other flood preparations.

Oswego County gets sandbags as Lake Ontario continues to rise

By May 1, 2017
Payne Horning / WRVO News

Water levels continue to rise on Lake Ontario, and the National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Warning for Oswego and Jefferson counties from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 4 p.m. Wednesday. 

Thousands of sandbags prepped for Lake Ontario flooding

By Apr 24, 2017
Veronica Volk / WXXI News

With Lake Ontario's waters continuing to rise. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed state agencies to assist communities for possible flooding. 

More than 130,000 sandbags have been deployed to the region, as residents prepare for flooding in low-elevation areas.

In some areas, sandbags have been positioned in locations that experienced flooding in the past few days and weeks. Other state assets have been staged at the regional stockpile in Monroe County.

What is causing Lake Ontario's high water levels?

By & Apr 21, 2017
Veronica Volk / WXXI News

Residents who live along the shoreline of Lake Ontario have been trying to stay ahead of rising water levels that are threatening their properties.