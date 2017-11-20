Hawkins on Walsh: ‘He ran the campaign I should have ran’

By 29 minutes ago
  • Green Party members Howie Hawkins (right) and Frank Cetera earlier this year.
    Green Party members Howie Hawkins (right) and Frank Cetera earlier this year.
    Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News File Photo

Former-Green Party Syracuse mayoral candidate Howie Hawkins said votes for his party were below expectations this year, the lowest they been since before 2009. None of the party's candidates for mayor or city council were elected. But Hawkins said the Green Party platform received a lot of acclaim throughout the campaign.

On the night of his election win, Independent Mayor-elect Ben Walsh praised Hawkins.

“I love Howie," Walsh said. "Howie is the embodiment of a community activist. He speaks openly about issues of race, segregation and inequality with a directness that is necessary if we are to confront the real challenges facing our city.”

But Hawkins ended up receiving only four percent of the vote for mayor.

“A lot of people were praising me for my debates and what I was saying and the platform, but they didn’t think a vote was worth doing,” Hawkins said.

He said he received positive feedback on his plan for a progressive city income tax to raise revenue. But he also said voters were torn between Walsh, and the Democratic candidate Juanita Perez Williams.

"Ben took advantage of another thing, that is disgust with the partisan bickering," Hawkins said. "People get sick of that, they want positive results."

Hawkins said if he had more time, he would have done what Walsh did and talk with community leaders about why his platform made the most sense.

"He ran the campaign I should have ran, in terms of emphasizing that independent," Hawkins said. "His independence is different that ours. He is independent of the two party lines, and ours is independent of the moneyed special interests. His branding that way was successful, people bought into it."

Hawkins said Walsh was able to build a diverse coalition, but he also said that alliance has contradictions within it.

“The conservative business leaders and the working class people have different interests," Hawkins said. "He may try to balance it out, give some to one side, give some to the other, but he’s going to have difficulty keeping that coalition together."

Hawkins said his next campaign may be another run for governor in 2018.

Tags: 
Syracuse mayoral race
Howie Hawkins
Green Party
regional news

Related Content

Maxwell leading Syracuse City Hall transition, not surprised by mayoral election results

By Nov 15, 2017
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News File Photo

Former Democratic mayoral candidate Andrew Maxwell is leading the transition between Mayor Stephanie Miner’s administration and the newly elected independent mayor, Ben Walsh. As the different departments at city hall prepare briefings on their operations, Maxwell, who will act as a liaison between the two administrations, said there is a reoccurring theme.

“How do you continue to provide effective community services with ever more challenging budgets?” Maxwell asked.

What does Walsh’s win mean for party politics in Syracuse?

By Nov 9, 2017
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

Syracuse independent Mayor-elect Ben Walsh’s decisive win on Tuesday could be seen as an opening for more independent candidates to successfully run for office in the future.

Hawkins: Bring the Erie Canal back to downtown Syracuse

By Nov 1, 2017
Ellen Abbott / WRVO News

The Green Party’s Howie Hawkins may have one of the most dramatic development plans of any of the candidates in the race for mayor of Syracuse. 