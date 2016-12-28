Health officials encourage heroin users to try a 'test shot' to avoid fatal dose

By 42 minutes ago
  • Thomas Marthisen / Flickr

The number of heroin-related overdoses continues to rise in upstate, including in central New York. Now one agency that helps addicts is putting more emphasis on a harm-reduction technique called a “test shot.”

Overdose deaths are one way to chronicle the opioid epidemic that’s ravaging central New York. There was one heroin related death in Onondaga County in 2010. This year through September, there have been 46 -- already two more than all of last year. And more than half of those deaths involved heroin laced with fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid pain medication. So when users come across a batch of really potent stuff and shoot their usual amount, the results can be fatal.

"There’s always a bad batch somewhere that you hear about. And unfortunately, the sad thing is generally you hear about it after someone has overdosed or someone has died," said Ryan Barone of ACR Health in Syracuse.

Barone says ACR is encouraging addicts to do a test shot when they have a new bag of heroin that they haven’t used before.

"Instead of shooting their normal dose -- whether it’s one bag, two bags or three bags -- whatever their normal dose is, it consists of them using a little bit, just to test potency and strength,” said Barone. “And if they find it’s stronger on the test shot, they know I’m only going to use a little bit, and naturally they’ll tell friends using that same heroin that you don’t need to use as much.”

Barone says encouraging this practice fits in with other harm prevention techniques ACR outreach professionals talk to addicts about, like using clean needles, or cleaning injection sites. And he finds that many experienced users already do it. But the message becomes much more important in an era where additives like fentynl can turn a batch of heroin into a deadly concoction.

“Fentanyl is very scary. It’s measured in micrograms, so they never know what they’re getting and it’s never straight fentanyl, it’s mixed with other synthetic things. Lord knows what it’s being cut with. And even when you get straight heroin, you don’t know the potency of heroin, how many times that’s been cut,” said Barone. “I heard before that at least 100 people touch somebody’s drugs before they actually get them.”

Tags: 
heroin
fentanyl
ACR Health
addiction
overdose
regional news

Related Content

Needle and drug drop boxes installed at 8 police departments in Onondaga County

By Oct 18, 2016
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

Eight police departments in Onondaga County will now have needle and drug drop boxes installed at their facilities. They include the Baldwinsville, Camillus, Cicero, DeWitt, Geddes, Manlius, Marcellus and Syracuse police departments. It is part of an effort to reduce the number of heroin and opioid addictions in the county.

This time, her baby has a sober mom

By Monica Sandreczki Sep 27, 2016
KellyELambertPhotography / Flickr

The heroin epidemic has rocked New York state. A lot of attention has gone to how to stop drug trafficking and help addicts. But the increased use of opioids has created another issue -- how to care for the children of those hooked on heroin.

Filling the "Void"

It’s hard to take care of a new baby, then add trying to get sober from a heroin addiction in the mix.

'People are disappearing' as opioid crisis rages on

By Jul 29, 2016
Ellen Abbott / WRVO News File Photo

The number of heroin and opioid overdoses continues to rise in central New York. According to the latest figures from the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office, there have been 30 overdose deaths to date in 2016, compared with 52 all of last year.  The opioid epidemic is also starting to affect some of the agencies that deal with people addicted to heroin.

Fentanyl: Another legitimate medication now part of the opioid epidemic

By Mar 29, 2016

Last week, sheriff’s deputies raided what they say is the biggest fentanyl mill they’ve seen in Onondga County, arresting six people and stopping the sale of an estimated 6,000 bags of fentanyl-laced heroin locally. The bust showcases how a drug that is often used for good, has been co-opted into the illegal drug scene.

Anyone ever involved in a car accident, or who has gone to the emergency room with a broken bone, may have heard of fentanyl. The synthetic opioid is a prescription medication, according to William Eggleston, a pharmacist inn the Upstate Poison Control Center.