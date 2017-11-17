How school nurses handle kids with diabetes

The role of the school nurse has changed over the last few decades. Childhood obesity is on the rise and so are the number of kids with Type 2 diabetes. That means school nurses often have to administer insulin and other medications on a daily basis. This week on WRVO's health and wellness show Take Care, Lorraine Rapp and Linda Lowen talk with Margaret Pellizzari, a registered nurse and diabetes educator. Pellizzari is also program coordinator and assistant nurse manager in pediatric endocrinology at Cohen Children’s Medical Center on Long Island, New York.

