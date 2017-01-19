Hundreds expected at Seneca Falls march this weekend

Organizers of a women’s march and rally are expecting hundreds of people from across the state and other states to come to Seneca Falls this weekend.

The local events are scheduled to coincide with the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, the day after the inauguration of Donald Trump.

"We're asking participants and supporters to be vigilant activists each day for the next four years to protect and uplift the rights that belong to women and all groups who seek social justice and equality," said Melina Carnicelli, who organized the event for people who can’t travel to Washington D.C. for the Women’s March on the same day.

Carnicelli is suggesting that marchers wear white, purple or gold hats, gloves and scarves.

"Those are the colors that the suffragists used in the mid-1800s so they would be easily recognizable as women who were leading the suffrage movement."

The march will start Saturday morning with an outdoor rally at the Women's Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls.

Participants will then walk five blocks to the First Presbyterian Church where Alice Paul introduced in 1923 what became known as the Equal Rights Amendment.