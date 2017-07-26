Job opening: Director of News and Public Affairs

WRVO Public Media seeks a Director of News and Public Affairs to lead our award-winning News Department. While this position is located on the campus of SUNY Oswego, this is not a New York State position.

WRVO Public Media is the leading public radio station in the Syracuse, New York market. Our 13-station network reaches approximately 20 counties in Central New York and Southern Ontario, and includes stations in Syracuse, Utica, Watertown, Oswego, Ithaca, Cortland, Hamilton, Norwich, Rome, Geneva and Clayton. Our News Department is consistently honored by the Associated Press and other journalism organizations. Our main studios are located on the campus of SUNY Oswego, with satellite studios in downtown Syracuse.

Position Summary: The Director of News and Public Affairs will lead our award-winning News Department, serve as the editorial "voice" of our organization, and manage the day-to-day news operations. The Director will work with the Program Director/Station Manager to set the editorial agenda for local and regional news coverage, and supervise a team of full-time and freelance employees. Additionally, he/she will be responsible for the editorial planning, scheduling and editing of local news content for both broadcast and digital platforms; perform on-air functions as required, including fundraising; and participate in station activities and events.

Duties and responsibilities:

Editorial planning, scheduling and editing

Determine issues and topics to be covered by our local news operations; work with reporters to develop story ideas and plan their execution

Serve as Assignment Editor for local news staff; determine coverage, scheduling and timetables for local news production

Serve as chief editor for news content produced by local reporters for broadcast and social media distribution; work with reporters to assure accuracy and completeness of local news content

Determine when local news content will be aired and/or posted online, assuring those deadlines are met

Contribute to daily local news production output as necessary

Design and oversee a performance program for student interns

Serve as Executive Producer for long-form locally-produced news programs, including regular series and documentary specials

Make WRVO news content available for other public media organizations as appropriate

Serve as WRVO’s news liaison with other local, regional and national news organizations

Maintain and update the Issues & Programs List portion of the WRVO Public File

Other duties as assigned

On-air

Participate in WRVO on-air fundraising

Produce on-air and online promotional materials as necessary

Serve as on-air host for news specials, live or pre-recorded, as necessary

Serve as back-up host for Morning Edition as necessary

Serve as emergency on-air host and/or board operator as necessary

Development

Attend and participate in WRVO station events as assigned

Serve as a representative of WRVO at station events, meetings, conferences and other activities as assigned

Qualifications and education:

Bachelor’s Degree or greater in Journalism or a related field

At least four years of professional broadcast experience, preferably in a journalism-related capacity, and preferably in public media

A strong commitment to public radio news standards, values and journalistic ethics

Strong writing and editing skills

Strong communication and management skills

Demonstrated ability to develop content for broadcast, web and social media

Demonstrated experience in public radio-style production

Willingness to work non-traditional hours as necessary to cover shifting news cycles

To apply: Submit a cover letter; resume; and names, affiliations, addresses and phone numbers of three professional references electronically to...

http://oswego.interviewexchange.com/candapply.jsp?JOBID=87301

Posting Date: July 26, 2017

Review Date: Review of applications will begin immediately and will continue until the position is filled.

Salary: Commensurate with qualifications and experience. In addition, The Research Foundation for SUNY offers an excellent benefit package: https://portal.rfsuny.org/portal/page/portal/employee_benefits/benefits/Home

Date of Appointment: September 25, 2017, or as soon thereafter as possible.

Official transcripts will be required prior to appointment. No phone calls, please. Although the position will be on campus at SUNY Oswego, the appointment will be made through the Research Foundation for SUNY, an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer actively engages in recruiting, supporting and fostering a diverse community of outstanding faculty, staff and students. We encourage applications from qualified applicants regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, creed, age, disability, sex, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, familial status, pregnancy, predisposing genetic characteristics, military status, domestic violence victim, SUNY status, or criminal conviction.

Requests for reasonable accommodations of a disability during the application and/or interview process should be directed to Bill Drake at 315-312-1048, or wdrake@wrvo.org.

For Campus Safety information, please see the Annual Security Report on the Human Resources website: http://www.oswego.edu/administration/human_resources/SecuritynadFireReport.html