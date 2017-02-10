Keeping sheets sanitary & germ-free

There's nothing nicer than clean sheets and towels. But can dirty linens actually be unhealthy? This week on WRVO's health and wellness show "Take Care," hosts Lorraine Rapp and Linda Lowen speak with Dr. Philip Tierno, a microbiologist at the NYU School of Medicine, about how hospitals and hotels should be cleaning their bedsheets -- and what you can catch if they don't. Tierno is also the author of "The Secret Life of Germs: Observations and Lessons from a Microbe Hunter."

More of this interview can be heard on "Take Care," WRVO's health and wellness show Saturday at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Support for this story comes from the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York.