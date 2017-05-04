Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Lake Ontario washing away part of some Oswego homes

By 29 minutes ago
  • High water levels in Lake Ontario have eroded part of the coastline in Oswego, ripping apart one resident's break wall.
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    High water levels in Lake Ontario have eroded part of the coastline in Oswego, ripping apart one resident's break wall.
    Payne Horning / WRVO
  • Oswego resident John Miller's break wall before storms combined with high Lake Ontario water levels to crumble it.
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    Oswego resident John Miller's break wall before storms combined with high Lake Ontario water levels to crumble it.
    Payne Horning / WRVO News
  • Lake Ontario is eroding the coastline in Oswego, washing away this resident's deck.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    Lake Ontario is eroding the coastline in Oswego, washing away this resident's deck.
    Payne Horning / WRVO News

State and local officials hope a new emergency declaration from the governor will improve their response to flooding along Lake Ontario, but the lake is already taking a toll.

Shore Road in Oswego is aptly named, but now the Lake Ontario shoreline is much closer than residents ever expected. High water levels and heavy winds are eroding the limited ground that separates these homes from the lake. Within just a few hours yesterday, it broke the corner of John Miller's concrete break wall.

"That's my patio right there. It's two feet from where it's eroding," Miller said. "We're just hanging on, seeing what happens."

The waves have already washed away one resident's deck and flooded another's crawl space.

Oswego fire fighters are pumping the water out and they are also delivering sand bags to the neighborhood. Fire Chief Randy Griffin says that's thanks in part to the governor's emergency declaration this week for Oswego, Jefferson, Cayuga, Wayne and St. Lawrence counties, among others.

"It allows resources to be made available to us if we need them," Griffin said. "It's much easier to get those resources."

Some of those resources include guidance and assistance from state agencies and New York's national guard. Griffin says that's not needed in Oswego right now but they are closely monitoring the situation.

Tags: 
Lake Ontario
flooding
Operation Oswego County
Jefferson County
Cayuga County
Randy Griffin
Oswego fire department
regional news

Related Content

Governor declares state of emergency in counties along Lake Ontario as flooding begins

By May 3, 2017
governorandrewcuomo / Flickr

Powerful winds and thunderstorms are mixing with the high water levels in Lake Ontario to wreak havoc on homeowners along the shoreline. It's prompting New York state to declare a state of emergency for Oswego, Jefferson, Cayuga and other counties along Lake Ontario.

New York town fights to keep Lake Ontario at bay

By May 2, 2017
Veronica Volk / Great Lakes Today

Lake Ontario is 20 inches higher than normal, and New York towns along the south shore are filling sandbags and making other flood preparations.

Oswego County gets sandbags as Lake Ontario continues to rise

By May 1, 2017
Payne Horning / WRVO News

Water levels continue to rise on Lake Ontario, and the National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Warning for Oswego and Jefferson counties from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 4 p.m. Wednesday. 

'Coastal erosion' in Oswego County as Lake Ontario rises

By Apr 27, 2017
Jason Smith / WRVO News File Photo

More communities along the shoreline of Lake Ontario are being threatened as water levels continue to rise. As of April 24, water levels are more than 20 inches above the average for this time of year.