Lavine makes 'closing argument' to voters in Syracuse

With less than two weeks to go until Election Day, the underdog Republican candidate for Syracuse Mayor, Laura Lavine, continues to push the issues that have been the cornerstone of her campaign. And she remains optimistic that her view on the issues will win the day.

Billed as the her closing argument in the four-way race for Syracuse’s open mayoral seat, Lavine held a news conference Wednesday on the steps of City Hall. Squinting into a bright noon sun, the former LaFayette School Superintendent reiterated the main talking points that have defined her candidacy up to now: more police on the streets to fight crime, mayoral control over a struggling school district, and ethics reform.

Lavine said it’s time for a political newcomer to take hold of City Hall, with specific jabs to the two front runners in the race.

“Juanita Perez Williams and Ben Walsh represent a continuation of the status quo. They won’t deliver the change that our city needs,” said Lavine.

Perez Williams and Walsh are running neck and neck each with about a third of the support of potential voters in the most recent poll. Lavine trails with about nine percent.

In the waning days of the election, Lavine’s goal is to continue to solidify a Republican base and court independent voters, that she believes could make a difference.

“There are a lot of people who’ve said to me ‘I’m really paying attention these last few weeks, watching the debates, listening to online recordings’,” said Lavine. They are really sizing us up as individuals and not on party lines. So with all the other candidates potentially peeling off the Democrat vote, there’s definitely a pathway for me to be successful November 7th.”