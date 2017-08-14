Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Lavine's opponents, teachers union, react negatively to proposed mayoral control of Syracuse schools

By 4 minutes ago
  • Republican candidate for Syracuse mayor, Laura Lavine, at a press conference.
    Republican candidate for Syracuse mayor, Laura Lavine, at a press conference.
    Ellen Abbott / WRVO News

Last week, Republican candidate for mayor Laura Lavine proposed mayoral control of Syracuse’s public schools. But Syracuse’s teachers union and some of Lavine’s opponents, like Democratic primary challenger Juanita Perez Williams, are calling that plan a mistake.

"People want to be part of the answer," Perez Williams said. "To leave it to just the mayor’s office to do that, I think makes it too political, it can be harmful. I want to see a community resolve the issues.”

Lavine's plan would make the school board appointed by the mayor and approved by the common council, rather than elected by voters.

Syracuse City Auditor Marty Masterpole is also running in the Democratic primary for mayor. He said right now, the school district is heading in the right direction. Graduation rates are up, and he said it would not be responsible to upset that progress.

“If you want to be superintendent, be superintendent, if you want to be mayor, be mayor," Masterpole said. "Those two things are not the same, they’re very different.”

Lavine, the former superintendent of the LaFayette School District, has called the Syracuse district dismal, despite the progress its made, reaching a 60 percent graduation rate.

"I’ve already been a school superintendent, I’m not running to be the schools superintendent of Syracuse," Lavine said.

She said appointing the school board, rather than having voters choose it, would ensure a consistent vision.

Syracuse Teachers Association President Megan Root said the union is deeply disturbed by the plan. Root said having an elected school board is, “the most democratic way of allowing the community to have a voice,” in the district. Root gave the following statement to the Syracuse Board of Education.

The STA is deeply disturbed by Republican Mayoral Candidate Laura Levine’s statements yesterday regarding the SCSD. She claims that our school system is failing and attempts to shame us for celebrating rising graduation rates. Further, she supports spending more money on charter schools, vaguely stating that parents need choices until we get this “thing” turned around. Clearly she has no idea of the choices which the SCSD already provides for our students, nor does she have a real understanding of what urban education looks like. Based on her contentious relationship with the Onondaga Nation during her tenure as LaFayette Superintendent, I have no confidence that she has any interest in working with us as mayor.

Tags: 
Syracuse mayoral race
Laura Lavine
syracuse city school district
Syracuse City School Board
Syracuse City Schools
Syracuse Teachers Association
Megan Root
Marty Masterpole
Juanita Perez Williams
regional news

Related Content

Republican candidate supports mayoral control of Syracuse schools

By Aug 9, 2017
Ellen Abbott / WRVO News

Syracuse Mayoral Hopeful Laura Lavine says, if elected, she would push for mayoral control of the Syracuse City School District.

Syracuse mayoral candidates deliver passionate visions of city's future

By Aug 11, 2017
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

Passionate messages on Syracuse’s future came through Thursday at a forum for the city’s mayoral candidates. The candidates spoke to an intimate crowd of downtown’s young professionals.

The event was hosted by the pro-Syracuse advocacy group, 40 Below, in a co-working space. Designated Democratic candidate and common councilor Joe Nicoletti wants them to know his experience and his relationships at the state and federal level will move the city forward.