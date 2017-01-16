Live coverage: 2017 Presidential Inauguration

On January 20, WRVO and NPR News will offer special live-coverage of the Presidential Inauguration. Tune in from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as hosts Steve Inskeep and Audie Cornish co-host from the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The Inauguration

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., NPR News will feature the swearing in of the President and Vice-President; plus speeches, newsmaker interviews, live reports from around the Capitol and the National Mall, and analysis from NPR's Political Team.

Continuing coverage: The inaugural luncheon and parade

Starting at 2 p.m., "Here & Now's" Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young will continue coverage from NPR headquarters. This portion of the program will feature speeches from the inaugural luncheon as well as live reports from the inaugural parade.

The broadcast is expected to conclude at 4 p.m. on Friday, in time for "All Things Considered," but you can expect continued coverage throughout "Morning Edition" and other NPR programs.

"1A," "Fresh Air," "q," and the usual "Here & Now" broadcast will not be airing on this day.