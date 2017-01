The NPR Politics team and reporters across the newsroom will be live-annotating a news conference with President-elect Donald Trump, expected at 11 a.m. today.

The team will be fact checking and providing background to his remarks in real-time. Special attention will be paid to any comments about conflict of interest, health care and national security.

Tune in to the live press conference on WRVO at 11 a.m. You can listen online by clicking the play button at the top of this page.

