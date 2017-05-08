Related Program: 
Morning Edition

'Madeline' author's Oswego connection takes to the stage

By Mark Lavonier 50 minutes ago

A piece of Oswego history is being showcased on stage that tells the story of a famous author's connection to Fort Ontario and his time there during World War I. Ludwig Bemelmans is more famously known for being the author of the Madeline children's books. His book "My War with the United States" has been adapted into a play by Oswego Players president Rick Sivers. WRVO's Mark Lavonier visited a rehearsal and spoke with Sivers about the author and production.

The Oswego Players in rehearsal for "My War With the United States".
Credit Mark Lavonier

For a schedule of events celebrating Ludwig Bemelmans from May 12 - 21, visit Fort Ontario's website.

Tags: 
Fort Ontario
World War I
Madeline
Ludwig Bemelmans
Oswego Players
regional news

Related Content

Ruth Gruber, key figure in Oswego's refugee story, dies

By Nov 21, 2016
Payne Horning / WRVO News

Ruth Gruber, who played a key role in helping Oswego’s Fort Ontario harbor nearly 1,000 refugees during World War II, has died. She was an accomplished journalist and humanitarian, but she is most fondly remembered in Oswego for the difference she made in the lives of the refugees she helped save. 