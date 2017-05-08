'Madeline' author's Oswego connection takes to the stage

A piece of Oswego history is being showcased on stage that tells the story of a famous author's connection to Fort Ontario and his time there during World War I. Ludwig Bemelmans is more famously known for being the author of the Madeline children's books. His book "My War with the United States" has been adapted into a play by Oswego Players president Rick Sivers. WRVO's Mark Lavonier visited a rehearsal and spoke with Sivers about the author and production.

For a schedule of events celebrating Ludwig Bemelmans from May 12 - 21, visit Fort Ontario's website.