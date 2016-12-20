Make your year-end gift today, make a difference in our future

From Michael S. Ameigh, general manager of WRVO Public Media:

Perhaps you, like me, are wondering what historians will write about the year 2016. At home and abroad the news stream was relentless and sobering.

The 2017 news cycle will be no quieter and no less intense than 2016. We need WRVO to be strong.

At WRVO we have thrown everything we have into bringing you balanced news, unvarnished and in great quantity. Surprisingly, while listenership to NPR skyrocketed nationally during the presidential election cycle, stronger financial support has not followed.

We continue to attract new members, and are ahead of last year in that critical category. To those of you who have yet to renew your membership, have never given before, or have the capacity to give a bit more -- now is the time to step forward. Please help us stay the course.

One thing is clear: the 2017 news cycle will be no quieter and no less intense than 2016. We need WRVO to be strong.

Make a tax-deductible, year-end contribution to your public radio station today. We need your support to maintain WRVO's legacy of unparalleled service.

Donate today

Thank you all, and thanks for listening.