Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
Take Care

Making a case against sugar

By WRVO News 1 hour ago
  • Judy van der Velden / via Flickr

Scientific evidence continues to grow about the negative impacts of consuming sugar. This week on WRVO's health and wellness show "Take Care," hosts Lorraine Rapp and Linda Lowen speak with investigative science journalist Gary Taubes. Taubes is the author of the new book "The Case against Sugar" and argues that sugar is as unhealthy as smoking.

More of this interview can be heard on "Take Care," WRVO's health and wellness show Saturday at 6:30 a.m and 6:30 p.m. Support for this story comes from the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York.

Tags: 
sugar
Gary Taubes
regional news
Take Care

Related Content

The dangers of having a sweet tooth

By Take Care Staff Feb 15, 2015
Judy van der Velden / via Flickr

Sugar is in a lot of the foods you consume every day, but not all sugar is created equal. Whether it’s refined, naturally occurring, or added – sugar should be eaten sparingly, according to this week’s guest, because addiction to sugar is very real and very possible. And it’s not just the addition to sugar that’s a problem, it’s the damage it can do to your body.

This week on “Take Care,” James DiNicolantonio explains what causes sugar addiction and helps us differentiate healthy and harmful sugars. DiNicolantonio is a cardiovascular research scientist at Saint Luke’s Mid-America Heart Institute in Kansas City, Missouri.

How sugar impacts the brain and body

By WRVO News Feb 13, 2015

For years, nutritionists have been pushing Americans to eat more vegetables and fewer desserts. But emerging research is increasingly showing the damage eating too much sugar can do to our health. This week on WRVO's health and wellness show "Take Care," hosts Lorraine Rapp and Linda Lowen speak with James DiNicolantonio, a cardiovascular research scientist at St. Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute in Kansas City and a leading authority on the effects of sugar on the body.

Lorraine Rapp: So what is it about sugar that makes it so harmful?