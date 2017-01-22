Related Program: 
Morning Edition

March in historic Seneca Falls evokes women's rights birthplace

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
Morning Edition
  • Women and men gather in downtown Seneca Falls for a women's march protesting the inauguration of President Donald Trump. The march began at the site of the first national women's rights convention in 1848.
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Women and men gather in downtown Seneca Falls for a women's march protesting the inauguration of President Donald Trump. The march began at the site of the first national women's rights convention in 1848.
    Payne Horning / WRVO News
  • Protestors gather in Seneca Falls outside the Wesleyan Chapel, where the first national women's convention took place. They rallied and marched to oppose President Donald Trump and support women's rights.
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    Protestors gather in Seneca Falls outside the Wesleyan Chapel, where the first national women's convention took place. They rallied and marched to oppose President Donald Trump and support women's rights.
    Payne Horning / WRVO News
  • Thousands of women and men begin their march through downtown Seneca Falls, considered to be the birthplace of the women's suffrage movement.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    Thousands of women and men begin their march through downtown Seneca Falls, considered to be the birthplace of the women's suffrage movement.
    Payne Horning / WRVO News

Women’s rallies were held in Syracuse and Watertown over the weekend in protest of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, but perhaps the most symbolic in the region was the one in Seneca Falls where thousands gathered outside the National Women’s Rights Historical Park.

A sea of purple and white filled the courtyard where the first national women’s rights convention was held in 1848. Marilyn Tedeschi, president of the friend’s of the Women’s Rights National Historical Park, told the crowd that their presence honored the 300 women and men who started that women’s suffrage movement.

“Today nearly 5,000 have gathered on this same spot and hundreds of thousands more at 600-plus marches in this country and around the world are gathering are gathering in solidarity to continue what was begun here," Tedeschi said to thunderous applause. "Welcome, welcome home to Seneca Falls!"

Those in attendance, like Kalie Buchman from Manlius, said they were marching to show that they are ready to mobilize if Trump moves to restrict women’s rights.

“I'm not going to stay silent through all of this because I think people who are just sitting back and accepting all of this are just saying they support what’s going on and I don’t want to say that," Buchman said. 

Others, like Debbie Kraft of Canandaigua, pledged to resist the Republican president's agenda, such as repealing the Affordable Care Act. 

“I’m standing up for women’s rights, women’s health, I’m against banning Muslims," Kraft said. "I think this should be a democracy where everyone is free and where everyone can have the same rights.”

At the National Women's Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, a plaque honoring Hillary Clinton hangs. It will soon be updated to reflect her achievement of becoming the first female nominee of a major American political party.
Credit Payne Horning / WRVO News

The march proceeded through downtown Seneca Falls, a block away from the National Women’s Hall of Fame where a plaque honoring Hillary Clinton hangs. An updated version has been ordered that will note her achievement of becoming the first female nominee of a major political party, but much to the dismay of those who attended the event Saturday, it will not say the first female president.

Tags: 
Seneca Falls
Donald Trump
National Women's Hall of Fame
National Women's Rights Historical Park
Hillary Clinton
regional news

Related Content

Hundreds expected at Seneca Falls march this weekend

By Beth Adams Jan 19, 2017

Organizers of a women’s march and rally are expecting hundreds of people from across the state and other states to come to Seneca Falls this weekend.

The local events are scheduled to coincide with the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, the day after the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Central New Yorkers head to D.C. to support, oppose Trump

By & Jan 20, 2017
Payne Horning / WRVO News

Many central New Yorkers are gathering in Washington D.C. today for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. Some are eagerly awaiting the speech from the infamously unpredictable Trump. Others are there to protest.