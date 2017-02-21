Masterpole one of three Democrats in the race for Syracuse mayor

Syracuse City Auditor Marty Masterpole is among several Democrats looking for enough party support to be the democratic nominee in the race for mayor of Syracuse.

Masterpole, 43, has one thing other declared candidates for mayor of Syracuse don’t have: legislative experience in both the Onondaga County Legislature and the Syracuse Common Council. And he suggests that, along with six years as city auditor, makes him a candidate who can make deals with anyone from developers to other governments.

“One of the strengths I bring to the table is my ability to negotiate and cooperate at the same time,” said Masterpole. “Negotiate to make sure the city is getting the best bang for the buck, but at the same time cooperate so that you’re not that stumbling block, that ‘Oh, the city won’t do it, so this issue is dead.’”

Masterpole says he doesn’t agree with the Consensus commission proposal to create a new metropolitan government, but does believe there is room for government consolidation in other areas. For example, folding the city water department into the Onondaga County Water Authority, or OCWA.

“It seems like every other municipality in Onondaga County is on OCWA, except the city of Syracuse,” he said. “We have our own water department that constantly we hear about the water main breaks and the costs that go into fixing those pipes. So why not consolidate and cooperate with other governments in regard to that?”

The next mayor, according to Masterpole, will have to renegotiate the sales tax revenue deal with the county, which is an important component to the city budget.

“There are a lot of things I disagree with the County Executive on, but that I’ve agreed with too, which shows from my votes in the county legislature,” he said. “Some were initiatives put forward by the County Executive that I voted for, others I adamantly voted against. That’s okay. We have to agree to disagree at some point and move forward.”

On other issues, Masterpole prefers the community grid option for redoing Interstate 81 through Syracuse, although he doesn’t rule out the hybrid tunnel option. He believes attacking the poverty issue starts with jobs, and education. And he agrees with the declaration of Syracuse as a Sanctuary City.

City Democrats are expected to decide in early May who they will support in the race for Mayor. Other Democrats who have announced their intention to run are Alphonso Davis, who has run for mayor twice before, and Andrew Maxwell, the city’s innovation director.