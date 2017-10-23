Miner accepts position at NYU, still undecided on potential run for governor

Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner has her next job lined up once she leaves office at the end of the year: college professor.

Miner has accepted a teaching position for the spring semester at New York University, where she will be a "visiting distinguished urbanist" at the Robert F. Wagner School of Public Service.

"Serving as Mayor of Syracuse has been the greatest privilege of my professional life and I am forever grateful to the people of this city for allowing me to hold office," Miner said in a statement. "For the last eight years, we have tackled some of the most serious issues of our time and, while there is more work to be done, I am extremely proud of our record of achievement. I look forward to taking the lessons from Syracuse and bringing them into the classroom, teaching the next generation of urban scholars, political scientists, and government leaders who can build on the progress we have started. I am excited to enhance my relationships and learn more about the issues impacting people across New York State through the excellent scholarship of the Wagner School."

Miner says she will teach a class, meet with students and speak at public events.

Miner has been considering a run for governor, possibly challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a primary next year. But she says she still hasn't made up her mind on whether she'll run.

Miner announced last week that she will not challenge Rep. John Katko (R-Camillus) for his 24th Congressional District seat next year.